Copper cable thief gets six years in jail

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: GNA

A Dambai Magistrate Court has sentenced Augustine Kojo, a 32-year-old electrician to six years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing copper cables, a property of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Kojo pleaded guilty to the charges of causing unlawful damage and stealing and was convicted accordingly.



Superintendent Mohammed Tanko, the Prosecutor, told the Court presided over by Mr. Alhassan Dramani that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had been experiencing a series of theft cases at various transformers across the Municipality.



He said on July 24, this year at about 1130 hours, the convict went to one of the Company's transformers at Kwame Akura near Dambai, sneaked into the fence, and cut two earth copper wires connecting the transformer.



Superintendent Tanko said during the act, a witness in the case closely monitored the convict without his knowledge.



He said Kojo after cutting the wire, attempted to run away but was confronted by the witness, who later raised an alarm, leading to the arrest of the convict with the wires.



Superintendent Tanko said the complainant was later informed and the convict was brought to the police where a formal complaint was lodged.



He said during investigations, the convict led police to the crime scene and identified the copper wires he cut.



Superintendent Tanko said the convict in his investigation caution statement admitted the offence.



He told the court that the convict said he saw the wires hanging and decided to cut and send them to the ECG office but he was unfortunately arrested by the town folks.



Superintendent Tanko said the nine-yard copper wires were valued at GH¢495.