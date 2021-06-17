Cop killer’s case adjourned due to lack of jurors

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

The case of Eric Kojo Duah, aka Sakora, the man accused of killing two police officers at Buduburam in the Central Region, on August 28, 2019, has been adjourned to July 1.



The adjournment came as an Accra High Court had indicated that it had some challenges with the empanelling of the jury.



In a trial by indictment, a seven-member jury are expected to join a High Court judge to hear the matter.



Kojo Duah has been charged with murder for allegedly murdering Sgt. Michael Dzamasi, a service driver, and L/Cpl Awal Mohammed, at a spot called Big Apple at Buduburam, near Kasoa.



Another accused person, Michael Osarfo Ani, has been charged with abetment to commit murder.



The two were committed to stand trial at the High Court by the Kaneshie District Court.



Prosecution said Duah allegedly shot Sgt Dzamesi and L/Corporal Awal, both attached to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service at Budumburam, who were on task force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.



It said Duah, in the company of his friends, using an unregistered Toyota Camry vehicle, and driving recklessly, allegedly shot the unarmed policemen after refusing to stop when the security officers signalled them to do so.