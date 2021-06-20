Cooperate with enumerators for reliable census data - NCCE

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Alex Sackey, the Eastern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the public to cooperate with the Population and Housing Census (PHC) enumerators to generate reliable data.



He said the national exercise hinged on the efficiency of the enumerators and the cooperation of the public; both Ghanaians and foreigners.



Mr Sackey said this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Koforidua as part of the NCCE’s public education exercise to achieve the success of the 2021 PHC.



The public education exercise is being organised throughout the country to raise awareness about the Census.



It includes house-to-house education, meeting with organizations, groups, use of Community Information Centres to reach members, and radio and television broadcasts.



The 2021 PHC, on the theme; “You count; get counted,” began on Sunday, June 13, 2021, with the listing of structures by the enumerators.



Mr Sackey said the census, which was conducted once every ten years, was a vital tool for national development because it was the basis for planning.



“Census data aids in the planning of government budgets at all levels, monitoring of the progress of development targets and monitoring of trends in the economic wellbeing of the population,” he said.



“It is also used in measuring the living conditions and quality of life of the population using the information on household ownership of assets.”



“Others are the provision of data to guide policies to reduce inequality across various sections of society, obtaining information on the labour force distribution in the various industries and provision of data on employment status to inform labour policies.”



Mr Sackey urged Ghanaians to take special note of the census night because it was the reference point of the exercise and wherever people spent that night was of utmost importance.



He said the census was not meant for Ghanaians alone but all people living within the boundaries of Ghana on the Census Night, June 27, would be captured.