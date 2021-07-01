Cooperate with enumerators for PHCs success - Imam

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mallam Issah Ibrahim, The Chief Imam of Kuotokrom in the Sunyani Municipality has entreated Muslims to cooperate with enumerators for the success of the ongoing Population and Housing Census (PHCs) for speedy national development.



He said that could help the government, among others to identify communities lacking basic social amenities and other developmental projects for proper planning and budget allocation.



Mallam Ibrahim was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Tuesday at Kuotokrom, saying the exercise had begun and all Muslims must avail themselves for enumeration for Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to gather accurate data, especially at the Zongo communities.



He observed that most of the Muslim communities were socio-economically lagging behind and the exercise could be used in addressing such challenges in the near future.



Mallam Ibrahim stated if the people provided the right information for the GSS to come out with the actual population size of the country that would greatly facilitate a smooth governance process of the country for accelerated progress.



He said the exercise could be time-consuming, but appealed to the people to exercise patience with enumerators and provide the needed information, adding giving false data would be detrimental to achieving the ultimate objective of the exercise.



Mallam Ibrahim urged all religious leaders to use their platforms during congregational prayer sessions to remind the people about the importance of the exercise for them to be enumerated.