Convoy, antique car, praise-singers: Watch Otumfuo's arrival at thanksgiving for late Mrs. Kufuor

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was represented at the traditional funeral of the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



The Kumawuhene represented the Asantehene on whose turf the ceremony was being held. The event took place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi before burial later the same day at Daaban.



On Sunday (November 19), a thanksgiving ceremony was held for Mrs. Kufuor at a Kumasi Catholic Church with the Otumfuo in attendance.



In a video available to GhanaWeb, the Asantehene was led by a motorcade with himself and Lady Julia being chauffered in his antique car.



They are ushered into the premises after being received by the presiding bishop amid the blowing of trumpet and praise-singing by a traditional entourage, which action continued till he took his seat at the front pew of the church.



Minutes later, the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor is also ushered into the premises wearing a white shirt with black trousers.



The ceremony caps a busy week for the former first family with a Requiem Mass late last week kicking off the final funeral rites of the late Mrs. Kufuor last Thursday.



On Friday, a state funeral was held in Accra before the traditional funeral took place and the burial on November 18, 2023.



Mrs Kufuor died on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days before her 89th birthday.







