Convert National Cathedral to Kayayei accomodation or vocational unit - NGSJF

Regional News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Yahaya Alhassan, Contributor

The President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr Yahaya Alhassan, has appealed to President Nana Akuffo Addo, to convert the building of the National Cathedral into a vocational and housing unit in order to accommodate and provide training to the needy in our society instead.



Speaking at a Press conference in Accra, Mr Alhassan, stated; “there are countless lives found in our big cities and God/Allah would prefer shelter for these homeless nursing mothers, girls, children and orphans than building a national cathedral.”



According to the NGSJF president, the appeal is in congruence with the existential New Patriotic Party (NPP), promised manifesto to provide accommodation for head potters (kayayei) phenomenon, and other pressing issues at a time Ghanaians are squeezed and forced to pay taxes through e-levy.



Mr. Alhassan, urged international donor countries and organizations to advise or suspend any support should Ghana continue the construction of the temple in the face of corruption, homelessness, poor roads, underpaid lecturers, flooded community etc.



He, therefore, called on the board of trustees to follow Dr. Mensa Otabil’s example to quit the project.