Controversy over new EC Officials: Let’s rather focus on polling stations - Ex-NDC MP

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of parliament for Ablekuma Central, Mr Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey has urged civil society organisations who are calling for the removal of the three newly appointed Electoral Commission (EC) Officials to rather focus on elections at the polling stations.



He based his argument on the fact that elections are won at polling stations and that the New EC Officers have no influence over election results as being claimed by a section of the public.



Mr Nii Nartey made the comments following calls on Government to remove the three EC Appointees.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Monday, March 20, 2023 swore in three new members of the EC.



The three, Salima Ahmed Tijani, Dr Peter Appiahene and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng are to replace retired Commissioners, Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Mr Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo.



But a section of the public, especially those in opposition, and recently, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) in collaboration with the STAR-Ghana Foundation, and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) have expressed their concern and displeasure about recent appointments to the EC.



According to them, the partisan tag on the new EC officials threatens the country’s democracy.



Furthermore, they said such appointments risk undermining cross-party and public trust and confidence in the EC and, thus, pose a danger to our evolving multi-party democracy.



“It is for all of the foregoing reasons that we register our disapproval of and opposition to the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” the CSO’s stated.



But speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey wondered whether they (critics) “were looking for competency or the party the officers were affiliated to”.



“What we need to focus on is our political party and the constituencies,” he said.



Meanwhile, he also said it was not possible to get someone who is not affiliated to any political party, adding that everyone has political affiliations be it in secret or open.