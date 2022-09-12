Controversial new education curriculum circulates on social media

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

A new education reform outline by the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and National Council for Curriculum Assessment has emerged on social media.



Per the document, all students in JHS 1 - SHS 1 shall run a Common Core Programme (CCP), which comprises 9 subjects; namely - Maths, Languages, Science, RME (standalone subject), Physical and Health Education (not examinable), Career Technology, Social Studies, Computing and Creative Arts and Design.



Furthermore, WASSCE will be replaced by a university entrance exam at SHS 3 while Students after successful completion of SHS 3 will be rewarded a Diploma Certificate instead of a WASSCE certificate.



Reacting to this, Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, in a Facebook post, said he had been informed that the GES is already implementing the policy.



“I am told this policy is already being implemented by the GES. How do we ensure effective implementation and a system to address all bottlenecks and initial challenges? The Educationists can help us here,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is yet to release an official statement on this matter.



