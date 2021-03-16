General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Controversial anti-Ewe textbooks: Who has said what so far [Listicle]

The subject of controversial history textbooks – despite being unapproved – continue to generate reactions from different quarters. The latest being a postponed protest, condemnation from Volta Regional chiefs, all following an apology from the publishers of the said books.



Social media played a largely crucial role in bringing to light the disparaging and stereotypical depictions contained in the book.



Since then at least two lawmakers, the national outfit responsible for curriculum assessment and the publishers as earlier stated have commented on the development.



This GhanaWeb piece looks at major developments so far relative to the controversy.



Volta Regional House of Chiefs condemn publishers



The Volta Regional House of Chiefs waded into the issue on Monday, 15 March 2021, via a statement signed by its President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV.



The chiefs noted that their attention had been drawn to the contents of a “book designed for use by lower classes in the current educational structure.”



The house described some of the content of the books as “derogatory allusions and innuendos at Ewes,” calling it “distasteful and a disgrace to the authors and publishers of the said material intended to educate the younger generation of this country.”



They subsequently called for a withdrawal of the copies and issuance of an unqualified apology from the publishers.



Minister of Education breaks silence



Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum in breaking his silence on the matter spoke to local news portal, Peacefmonline. He belied reports that the Education Service (GES) had given the green light for the anti-Ewe book to be deployed in schools.



“The book is not approved,” Adutwum told Peacefmonline.com.



‘Burn The Books Protest’ postponed amid demands



Local news portal Myjoyonline reported on Monday that a group of Concerned Ewe Youth postponed an intended protest dubbed ‘BurnTheBooks.’



They, however, gave the Ghana Education Service (GES) a 14-day ultimatum to withdraw the textbooks from the market.



The planned protest according to organizers was aimed at countering stereotypical narratives about the Ewe ethnic group as published in portions of the controversial and unapproved textbooks.



Ablakwa takes matter to parliament



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a tweet on March 14 said he had filed an urgent question in parliament relative to what he described as ‘bigoted publications.’



“The text of my urgent question is as follows: “To ask the Honourable Minister responsible for Education whether the publications titled: History of Ghana, Text Book 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications authored by Badu Nkansah and Nelly Martinson Anim and Golden English Basic 4 authored by Okyere Baafi Alexander both of which contain bigoted content targeted at the Ewe ethnic group have come to his Ministry’s attention; were they approved by any of his Ministry's agencies and what steps Government is taking to purge our schools and book shops from offensive, divisive and incendiary publications of this nature?”



Parliament resumes sitting today Tuesday March 16 to start debate on the March 12 budget statement presented to the house. It remains to be seen if the urgent question will be admitted before the debate.



NaCCA warns publishers - again



Whiles the Ministry of Education has yet to officially comment on the issue, the regulatory body for curriculum assessment has. That body is the National Council for Curriculum Assessment, NaCCA, which is under the Ministry.



NaCCA had issued a statement in the wake of social media posts by some broadcasters criticizing the content of the books. The statement described the controversial contents as ‘unfortunate and distasteful.’



The statement said: “in each of these books and others discovered on social media, the authors make inappropriate references to personalities and ethnic groups which are deemed unfortunate, distasteful, and are in contradiction with NaCCA’s Book Submission Guidelines and Approval Methodology which guide the work of publishers and authors.”



“NaCCA remains well focused in undertaking our mandate of ensuring that the development and approval of textbooks, supplementary materials and other pre-tertiary learning resources are appropriate to the Ghanaian context,” it added.



Publisher apologizes, recalls copies



Badu Nkansah, publisher of the textbooks rendered an unqualified apology for the offensive publications. He confirmed that when they submitted copies to NaCCA, concerns were raised especially with portions of the draft copy.



“They, however, told us to work on certain aspects of the book further in order for it to meet the expectations of the new curriculum,” Badu Nkansah explained in a press statement copied to GhanaWeb.



He added that whilst undergoing review, a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way onto the market.



“We have seen certain snapshots on social media which has generated public uproar due to its offensive tone. Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologise for the slip,” the statement read further.



Meanwhile, the copies in circulation have been recalled with immediate effect since it has not yet met the final approval threshold.



The social media trigger



Social media played a big role in triggering the associated outrage with local news portal Starr FM reporting that a Facebook post by broadcaster Richard Dela Sky, was among the earliest posts to attract reactions.



“My attention has been drawn to some contents of this book (”Golden English”). Now, IF this book for educating our pupils really contains the characterisation captured in the picture to the right, and IF it is indeed a part of the ‘official’ books used in teaching our children as some have suggested, then the Ghana Education Service must withdraw it effective immediately. The reason, I think, is obvious. Put differently, the outrage speaks for itself,” Sky wrote on Facebook.



Also commenting on the book, broadcaster Dzifa Bampoe wrote “When Richard Dela Sky shared this, I thought it was just an “ignorant” mistake but there are two other negative references to the Ewe people. Then the barefaced lies written about Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP and I am like we have to call this out. I had to have long conversations with my daughter about Osagyefo. This is not right at all.”



