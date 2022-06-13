Contribute to National Cathedral construction if you are against state funding – Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Ghana to construct National Cathedral



Government spends GH¢200 million on National Cathedral



Ghana’s National Cathedral to cost over US$300 million



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has charged members of the Christian community and the entire Ghanaian citizenry to contribute to the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to the minister, the religious edifice, estimated to cost over US$300 million, is important to national growth.



He, however, believes that citizens must consider contributing to its construction if it is accepted that the state cannot bear the cost under the circumstance.



“Like the cathedral that was built in Milan, everybody participated. And I think it is important, you know, as Christians to look at the opportunity at this time to be part of building a monument or a celebration to God for what he has done for us, and it is quite clear in Chronicles. So we can assume that he’s (God) chosen us, all of us, not only the president, to be part of this celebration and to be alive to participate.



“So my challenge really to the churches and we as citizens is that what is it? As we have a culture of gratitude, why should we, if we feel so strongly about reducing state allotment to that; why don’t we do that? So that we can say we built it as a nation,” he stated on Sunday, June 12, 2022, edition of the Stand Point on GBC.



The minister’s comment comes on the back of government’s decision to release some funds for the construction of a National Cathedral.



The over GH¢200 million paid by the government as seed money for the construction has attracted several criticisms, including some critics who argue that the allocation is misplaced.



But according to the finance minister, the cathedral forms a part of the government’s three-legged pillar in ensuring a holistic approach toward nation-building.



He noted that beyond economic benefits, the cathedral fits into the idea of building Ghana as a righteous state.



Watch the minister’s interview below:



