Contracts for sale: Court adjourns former PPA boss case till July 26 for CMC

The court has set Tuesday, July 26, 2022, for the Case Management Conference (CMC), in the ongoing trial of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



This comes on the back of the prosecution serving the accused persons with all documents required for the trial, the Office of the Special Prosecutor disclosed on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.



The case has since been adjourned to Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



Update: The Republic V. Adjenim Boateng Adjei & Another

Case has been adjourned to 26/07/2022 for Case Management Conference after prosecution successfully served accused persons with all documents it intends to rely on during the trial as required by law.



— Office of the Special Prosecutor (@ospghana) June 28, 2022

The former PPA CEO, and his brother-in-law, Mr. Francis Kwaku Arhin, are standing trial for corruption.



The embattled ex-CEO and his brother-in-law have been slapped with 17 counts of using public office for profit.



They were arraigned on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, and granted bail.



They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



They are being prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



The two men were admitted to a bail bond on GHS5 million with two sureties each.



Mr. Adjenim Boateng is to give his passport to the court registry until the case is over.



His brother-in-law was, however, granted a concession by the court to keep his passport on compassionate grounds.



The sureties are also to leave their national IDs with the court registry.