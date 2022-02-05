Contractors' failure to raise share of funds to blame for stagnated Mahama health projects – MP

Regional News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has said a lack of funds on the part of contractors is to blame for the stagnation of some health projects started by the Mahama administration.



According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, the contractors who won the bid to build many of the abandoned health projects across the country failed to provide funds for their execution per the contract terms.



“Others were waiting on the government to provide their funds for the start of the projects, hence the projects being abandoned for lack of funding,” he stated.



He disclosed that many of the health projects were co-funded and not solely funded by the government of Ghana.



Mr. Acquah assigned these reasons for many of the abandoned health projects in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra100.5FM on Friday, February 4, 2022.



He said the contracts were awarded with a condition that the contractors raise a certain amount of money for the completion of the project.



The MP added that because the contractors were unable to raise their part of the funding, these projects have stagnated.



The NPP lawmaker mentioned some of the completed projects as the Kwabenya Hospital, which is now serving as a COVID-19 treatment centre, adding that nine more are underway in Ayensuano and Efijai among others.



He said the funding criteria for many of the stagnated health projects has been the major challenge confronting the projects.



