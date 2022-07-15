Contractor fined GH¢480 over insanitary charges

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The District Court at Tema has sentenced a cleaning contractor to a fine of GH¢480, for dumping rubbish in open space.



The convict pleaded guilty to charges of dumping and burning rubbish in open space.



The court presided over by Mr. Festus Fovi Nukunu, a Circuit Court Judge sitting as an additional judge at the District Court, fined accused, whose name was not given, GH₵480.00 or in default serve two-months imprisonment.



The prosecution led by Saudatu Issaka, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Environmental Health Analyst, said, accused is a contractor in charge of cleaning, the Latter Days Saints ward two and three, located at Tema Community Ten.



Mr. Issaka said, on May 23, a team of environmental health officers inspected the church premises and found that the church dumps rubbish on bare ground in the yard and burns same in open space, causing nuisance in the area.



He said the officers drew the attention of the church to the situation and after a brief health education, a notice of abatement was issued to the church to stop the dumping of refuse in the open space.



According Mr. Issaka, on May 30, 2022, a re-inspection was made, but the condition of the place was the same, and the contractor was charged with the offense.