Continuous revenue losses won’t be countenanced – NAPO warns ECG Management

Politics of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has issued a stern warning to Managers of the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) over its continuous losses of revenue across their entire spectrum indicating that it would henceforth not be countenanced.



According to him, there is a need for a comprehensive review of the company’s operational architecture, a key step to ensuring its robustness.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh made this known to Managers of ECG when they met in his office for a meeting on the current state of the institution.



To the Minister, with the right attitude, a deep sense of patriotism, and the highest sense of professionalism, ECG can be managed competently by Ghanaians.



To change the narrative in the coming months, he reminded the management of the company that teamwork, dedication, and hard work must remain the key principles to changing ECG’s narrative.



It could be remembered that a fortnight ago some workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana demonstrated to call for the sack of their Managing Director.



Their argument was that apart from him being incompetent, he has reached the age for retirement and there was, therefore, the need for him to be kicked out to allow for fresh individuals to take charge.



Read His Statement Below



A meeting earlier today with the Directors of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at my instance, provided the opportunity for very honest and frank discussions on the current state of the Company.



This meeting was crucial after I had earlier met the workers’ union of the company. In my remarks, I noted the company’s not-too-desirable position as evident in graduated technical, commercial, system, and collection losses demand deep reflections and urgent interventions by every worker.



I reminded the Directors that the company is more of a marketing company than an engineering one and as such consistent losses across their entire spectrum cannot be countenanced.



I called for a comprehensive review of the company’s operational architecture, a key step to ensuring its robustness. I strongly believe that with the right attitude, a deep sense of patriotism, and the highest sense of professionalism, ECG can be managed competently by Ghanaians.



Indeed, that will be another attestation of Ghanaian capability and can-do spirit. Teamwork, dedication, and hard work must remain the key principles to changing the ECG narrative. I am hopeful that the assurances from the Directors are genuine and will be the beginning of a turnaround story.