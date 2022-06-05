Continued vigilance in border communities key - Kan Dapaah to security forces in the UE Region

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A delegation of key actors within the country’s security architecture, led by Honourable Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, on June 2, 2022, embarked on a tour of the Upper East Region to conduct security assessments toward enhancing counter-terrorism operations to respond adequately to the growing threats of terrorism from the Sahel region.



Accompanying the Minister were Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Army Staff; Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson, Chief of Air Staff; and Brig Gen Moses Mohammed Aryee, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Northern Command.



The delegation also visited the barracks and some Forward Operating Bases of the XI Mechanised Battalion and inspected ongoing works to fortify security posts and Forward Operating Bases which are likely to be targeted during terrorist attacks in view of the modus operandi of terrorist groups operating in neighbouring countries.



The Minister for National Security in his interaction with the security personnel emphasised the need for heightened vigilance in the region, particularly within border communities in the region given the southward thrust of terrorist groups operating in the Sahel region.



The Minister also expressed appreciation for the efforts of the security forces in protecting the country from the infiltration of terrorists and violent extremists and reiterated the commitment of the Ministry of National Security to supporting ongoing counter-terrorism operations.