Continue working with security agencies to maintain safety in our communities – Ejurahene tells youth

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, has lauded the youth of the area for embracing peace to ensure a better future for the community.



This comes in the wake of the commencement of the of the 2023 Sekyerene (Yam) Festival on Friday, 20th October, 2023, which is scheduled to continue until Sunday, the 29 October 2023.



In a statement issued on Sunday, 22 October 2023, the Ejurahene implored “all participants to conduct themselves in a manner befitting the spirit of our festival, ensuring a harmonious, peaceful, and memorable celebration that pays homage to our rich cultural heritage”.



Touching on the June 2021 disturbances in Ejura, where two men lost their lives and four others were left injured during a demonstration that turned violent, the Ejurahene acknowledged that “since then, peace has returned to Ejura”.



He also commended the community, “especially the youth, for embracing peace and ensuring a better future.



“The entire Ejura community has shown remarkable resilience and unity in working towards a safer Ejura to accelerate development.”



Barima Osei Hwedie II also extended his appreciation to the “people of Ejura, particularly the youth, for their remarkable understanding and dedication to maintaining peace. Their commitment to ensuring that the bitter experiences of the past will never be repeated in our beloved community is commendable”.



He also urged the youth of the area to “continue working hand in hand with security agencies to maintain safety and security within our communities”.