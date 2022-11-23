‘Continue to pray for better times for country’ - Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Christians not to lose hope but to continue to pray for better times as the country was going through difficult times.



“We can only hope for the best as Christians if we remain righteous followers of Christ and persevere to the end,” he stressed.



Former President Mahama gave the advice when he ad­dressed members of the Evangeli­cal Presbyterian Church, Ghana at the thanksgiving church service to round off activities commemorat­ing its 175th year’s anniversary at the Jubilee Park, Ho on Sunday.



According to him, the economic hardships the country finds itself with had made followers of Christ in the church unable to give huge of­ferings in church. This is the time we must show love and charity.



That notwithstanding, he said the Bible enjoins us to let our light shine before men, which meant all should be bold to propagate the values that Christ represents, including regulating the behaviour of citizens.



He lauded the efforts of the church to the development of the country, especially in the education and health sectors.



The church, the former Pres­ident noted, existed not only for our spiritual well-being but also the material needs as well.



“That is why the state must always recognise the role of the church in terms of it being a partner,” he added.



He assured the people that, God willing NDC would rescue the country from the current economic hardships of rising inflation and suffering when given the chance come 2024.



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the church, Rt Rev. Dr. Lt Col Bliss Divine Agbeko (RTD) preaching the sermon on the theme: ‘Press on to the end’ noted that as Christians we must fight to the end no matter our difficulties.



He said the church must change and not always use one way of achieving its goals.



He stressed that it was impossible for one to please God without faith, and he indicated all that there were essen­tial benefits for people who obeyed and pleased God.