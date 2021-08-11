Continue to observe Coronavirus safety protocols - NCCE to Ghanaians

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Atando Akolgo, the Acting Garu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians not to relent on their efforts at observing the preventive protocols against the spread of the coronavirus disease.



He said there was a third wave of the pandemic and Ghanaians needed to still obey all the measures outlined by the health professionals to avoid increase in infections.



The Acting Director made the appeal while speaking to various groups including traditional authorities, women groups, youth groups and other members of the public at Garu in the Upper East Region.



The sensitization was to deepen public awareness on the preventive measures of COVID-19 and government’s directive against the pandemic especially with the emergence of the Delta Variant.



Mr Akolgo explained that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 was spreading faster and was more deadly than the earlier variant and encouraged the public to continue to wash their hands with soap under running water regularly, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wear nose masks among others.



“Citizens must debunk the notion that the disease is a hoax, and claiming that COVID-19 is limited to the cities, for COVID-19 is no respecter of anyone.



“More people are dying daily from the Delta Variant virus and this is the more reason why the NCCE is passionately appealing to every Ghanaian to as a matter of urgency take personal responsibility to safeguard themselves by adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures”.