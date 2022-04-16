Continue to live responsibly and safely while celebrating Easter - Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to continue to live responsibly and safely while celebrating Easter, despite the fact that the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.



He noted that this year’s Easter is going to be the first in three years that Ghanaians will have the opportunity to celebrate Easter fully, following the lifting of virtually all the restrictions government imposed to help win the fight against COVID-19.



Delivering an Easter message, President Akufo-Addo made it known that as at Monday, April 11, 2022, the COVID-19 infection rate in Ghana was low with only 32 active cases.



He also noted that there are no critical or severe cases, adding that our treatment centres are empty.



He therefore urged all to continue to keep safe, advising drivers to also drive carefully during the season.



“I appeal to each and everyone of you, notwithstanding the lifting of the restrictions and the good news about infections, to continue to live responsibly and safely so we can all play our part in building mother Ghana. In this season, let us drive carefully on the roads, and keep the nation in our prayers at all times,” he said.



The President added that, "Let us again, enjoy our Easter conventions, parties and picnics and the traditional Kwahu Easter festivities which I shall be patronising as usual. I wish you a Happy Easter once more and may the celebration of the crucifixion and the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and in the world. May God bless us all and our Homeland Ghana, make us great and strong. Happy Easter.”