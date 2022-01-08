Continue constitutional review processes started by Prof. Atta Mills – Okudzeto urges govt

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Constitutional review processes in 2010 to amend the 1992 Constitution



1992 Constitution has not brought prosperity to Ghanaians - MP



‘It should be clear as crystal to all’ that Constitution must be amended – Okudzto



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the government to continue the review of the 1992 Constitution started by the late ex-President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.



According to him, this exercise has become more important because Ghana's constitution has not been able to bring prosperity to the people of Ghana.



In a statement issued on social media, the MP said: “30 years after that 28 April 1992 Referendum in Ghana, our inspiring preamble has been ever elusive: "We the People of Ghana, IN EXERCISE of our natural and inalienable right to establish a framework of government which shall secure for ourselves and posterity the blessings of liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity.



“It should be clear as crystal to all that it is time to return to the comprehensive constitutional review processes initiated in 2010 by Prof. John Evans Atta Mills (God bless his amazing soul),” the MP (Member of Parliament) added.



He said countries including Japan and South Korea, transformed their nations and deliver real opportunity and prosperity for their people through their constitution, but Ghana has not been able to do that.



“The justifiable agitations for a new Ghana Constitution and a new Leadership DNA shall continue to enjoy the unflinching support of many of us,” he added.