Conti-Katanga clash: KNUST student remanded for threatening to kill fellow student to pacify gods

A Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Elvis Nsiah, has been remanded into police custody by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court on a charge of the threat of death.



His arrest according to a Ghana Police Service Twitter post is in connection with the recent clash between students of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti and University Hall popularly known as Katanga hall on August 18.



The police explained that Elvis Nsiah allegedly threatened to stab five students of Conti hall and kill one other student to pacify the gods.



He is set to reappear before the court on August 30 while investigations continue into the distances on the KNUST campus



“As part of the investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elvis Nsiah, a level-200 student of university for the offence of threat of death.



“The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods. The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August, 2022. Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing to get all others involved in the rioting arrested to face justice,” the police tweeted.



Background



On the evening of August 18, there were violent scenes on the campus of KNUST as students of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti and University Hall popularly known as Katanga hall clashed.



In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the University's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, explained that the attack was occasioned by a procession by Katanga Hall boys to mark their hall week celebration.



According to him, when they got to Conti, the Katanga boys together with colleagues from Casely Hayford, Casford, from the University of Cape Coast; launched unprovoked attacks on the Conti hall residents.



He narrated that the Conti Hall residents retreated, however, the Katangese continued their onslaught leading to the destruction of several properties.



“Around 6:15 thereabout, the fellows of Katanga Hall including some alumni of the hall and their colleagues from Casely Hayford [Casford hall] in the University of Cape Coast were processing as part of the Katanga Hall week celebration. As part of the marching, they got to Unity Hall and then decided to launch an unprovoked attack on the fellows of Unity Hall. The students in Unity Hall decided to retreat and went into the hall and locked the gate but they decided to throw stones and ended up destroying 9 vehicles belonging to the hall fellows…(and) some staff of the hall,” Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe said.



Post the violent scenes, the management of KNUST has suspended all hall week celebrations and processions indefinitely.



