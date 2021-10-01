Contesting Mahama will be a mistake on part of Duffuor - NDC man

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe has advised former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour to rescind his decision in contesting the presidential primaries.



He posited that the aspiring presidential candidate should rather support former President John Dramani Mahama instead of contesting him.



He explained that from his point of view, it would be a mistake on the part of Duffour and any other person to contest Mr. Mahama.



Mawuli Nanegbe opined that the former president is the best bet for the NDC and he is the only person Ghanaians want.



He said anyone who wants to contest Mahama would be a failed effort and such persons should not contest him.



To him, Mahama has an unfinished business he has to complete, and as a candidate for 2024, he will win the 2024 polls.



The communicator added that the party wants Mahama as a candidate.



He stressed Dr. Duffour should rather support Mahama if he wants the party supporters to continue supporting him.



He added that Dr. Duffour has been a target of the current government and the party consistently stood by him and for him to be declaring to contest Mahama could make him lose the support.