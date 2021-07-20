Consult broadly before passage of Universities Bill - Asantehene to government

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished the government to consult broadly before presenting the draft University Bill to parliament.



The traditional ruler who is also the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) underscored the need for government to consult broadly due to the interest the bill has generated.



“The interest generated by the general public in the bill should give a strong signal to the government to accommodate divergent views being expressed by key stakeholders such as the Vice Chancellors Ghana, University Teachers Association of Ghana and Members of Convocation across all the public universities,” he said.



“Ultimately, the concerns and interest of all major stakeholders must be seen to have been taken on board in the final draft for the sake of harmony and industrial peace on campuses. All stakeholders must respect the views of others and avoid must confrontation and consolidation of positions on the bill.”



“I strongly urge the government to allow further and broader consultations in order to iron out any grey areas before the bill is placed before parliament for consideration,” the Chancellor who was speaking during a graduation ceremony at KNUST for postgraduate students added.



Among other things the bill seeks “to provide the procedure for the establishment of Public Universities, principles of management of Public universities, the legal status of Public universities, the procedure for financing Public universities and administration and supervision of the activities of Public universities and related matters.”



Also, the draft bill gives the president the power to dissolve the university council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.



The Bill also gives effect to the University Council to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation of funds.



