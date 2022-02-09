Constructive criticism, not insults will build a better Ghana – Joyce Aryee to youth

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The founder and leader of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, has admitted that constructive criticism will help transform the country and put it on the path to development.



Quoting a popular Akan adage, she said the one that cuts the path doesn’t know it is crooked, therefore requires the one standing by, to prompt him.



Rev. Dr. Aryee made this known to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, on the Anopa Bofo morning show on Angel 102.9 FM. She was responding to a question of whether Ghanaians are not entitled to criticize their leaders when they fail in their responsibilities.



The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines noted that although leaders must be put on their toes, it should be done in a constructive manner.



To her, in rebuilding the country, the support of the people is needed holistically, therefore, ideas from all and sundry must be brought on board for a better Ghana.



That notwithstanding, she encouraged the people to adopt an attitude of demanding accountability from their leaders “openly” rather than a murmur.



Rev. Aryee thus urged the general public to abstain from criticisms meant to “discourage”, observing that there’s power in the tongue therefore, we must be circumspect in the choice of words used when speaking ill about the country.



Moreover, she buttressed her point that, unlike Ghana where people speak badly about the country, America is not like that, a situation she said has made them a better place than the West African country.



To that end, the ex-Education Secretary under late president Jerry John Rawlings’ military regime, bemoaned the “anonymity” approach the youth have inculcated by using social media platforms to rain insults on leaders.



She used the opportunity to admonish the youth to desist from using social media to disrespect elderly persons in the country because Ghana is not known for that.