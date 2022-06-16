Construction of Tema-Motorway takes toll on business activities- Highway Authority asks for patience

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

It is day three since the construction repair work on the Tema motorway Abattoir Bridge started and the intense traffic on the stretch is having a toll not only on drivers but also on pedestrians.



People who used to board commercial vehicles by the road are finding it difficult to do so.



The few commercial vehicles plying the route are most at times full. After waiting for hours, the only option for some of the residents around the motorway is to walk to their destinations.



It is however not safe walking alone on the road because the majority of the drivers are using the shoulders of the road causing chaos and lawlessness.



Our reporter Cynthia Boateng reports that though the Police are on-site more is still expected.



A section of the public who use the Tema Motorway daily to make ends meet are pleading with the constructors to speed up work or provide other access routes around the enclave to reduce the negative impact of the construction on their daily lives and livelihoods.



Before construction of the Abattoir Bridge on the Tema motorway started three days ago, the Director of Bridges at the Ghana Highway Authority, Yakubu Koray explained to the public that the replacement and reinforcement concrete slab of the bridge is expected to be completed in three weeks.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways has released a statement indicating that the Accra-Tema Motorway will be opened to vehicular traffic on Friday the 17th of June, 2022 which is two days way.



Considering the progress of work, one wonders if the timelines are feasible. But can residents and commuters endure the frustrations and the nuisances?



Director of Communications at the Ghana Highway Authority, Cecil Obodai Wentum explained that the traffic measures in place and the entire work on the Motorway would be completed on schedule and asked for patience from commuters.



”For now we plead with everyone to exercise patience and bear with us, while the work is going on ”, stressing that it would be completed on schedule to ease the frustrations associated with the traffic.