Construction of Naaga road begins

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Residents of Tanzui and Sherigu in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region will soon heave a sigh of relief as construction work on the Naaga road has begun.



The contractor has moved to the site to begin work. The road, when completed, is expected to link up communities in the area to enhance trading and farming activities.



The construction of the 29.9 kilometers road also includes the construction of major culverts to address the problem of inaccessibility of the road during the rainy season.



The road has been in a deplorable state and poses dangers to commuters especially drivers and motorbike riders.



It also serves as the main road for the people whenever they want to access health care and engage in economic activities. Kojo Akyene is the site engineer of Araco Construction Limited, the firm contracted to construct the road.



The project which is expected to be completed in twenty-two months has

already covered more than eight kilometres with the application of the sub-base layer.



Road users and community members were glad to see the contractor back on site. Some of them spoke to GBC News.