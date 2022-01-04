Construction of 16 Model Zongo Schools to begin this year - Veep

Politics of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The government will this year begin the construction of 16 new Senior High Schools in Zongo Communities across the country, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed.



The Vice President who was speaking at a meeting with Muslim Leaders in Accra, further revealed that the government will prioritise education in Muslim communities.



“We have begun a programme to build 16 model Senior High Schools for the Zongo communities, one in every region of the country. These are going to be first-class model Senior High Schools that will rub shoulders with the best in the country.”



“We are starting the first three in 2022 and roll them in due course.”



Before the 2020 presidential polls, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised that the next administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will build 16 model Senior Secondary schools in Zongo communities in each of the sixteen regions.



Addressing Muslims and Ghanaians during the National Virtual Eid ul Adha Prayer at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) in Accra on Friday, Dr. Bawumia said government’s social intervention initiatives, such as Free SHS, One- Village -One Dam, One- District One -Factory, Zongo Development Fund, One Constituency One Million Dollars, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others, are designed to carry along with the poor and deprived members of society, who largely live in rural areas, Zongos and inner- cities.



“President Akufo-Addo is more committed to uplifting education in Zongo communities.



As a result, he has decided that Insha Allah, his next government will build 16 model secondary schools in Zongo communities in each of the sixteen regions,” Dr. Bawumia said.



“This will be a special Senior High school, which will focus on educating children within Zongo communities,” he added.