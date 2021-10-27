Construct your own roads if you can build GH¢5 million mansions – Botwe to developers

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, has expressed worries about how private developers put up properties worth over GH¢5 million and yet leave their access roads to be constructed by the state when they do not pay the right amount of property tax.



According to him, this situation, which has become the norm in the country, is worrying.



“Quite often, you see such developers putting pressure on the government of the day to have the roads leading to such splendid properties constructed by the government,” Mr Dan Botwe observed, adding: “Developers of such properties should be ready to construct their own roads.”



Mr Botwe, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Okere Constituency in the Eastern Region, expressed this worry on Accra-based Asempa FM on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.



The lawmaker said many of these private developers build without paying any property rate yet mount pressure on the government to construct roads in their immediate space.



He said if some of the Assemblies in these areas are able to collect the appropriate tax on some of these properties, it will be easy for the government to construct many of the roads.



Mr Botwe noted that some of the Assemblies sit on gold yet they wait for the District Assemblies Common Fund for their development needs.



“Many of these Assemblies, till date, collect flat rate as property rate without any valuation on the property and the land,” he lamented.