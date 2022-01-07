Constitutional Day: Let’s defend constitution against interference, interruptions – NCCE

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is encouraging the study of Ghana’s fundamental laws as a guide to civic rights and responsibilities as Ghanaians celebrate the Fourth Republican 1992 Constitution today, 7 January 2022.



Today, the 7th of January dubbed “Constitution Day”, since its inception in 2019 has been set aside to commemorate the birth of the 1992 Constitution which ushered in the Fourth Republic.



The NCCE in a statement to mark the day stated that having an uninterrupted constitutional rule for 29 years is a milestone that “we must celebrate as Ghanaians recalling our chequered political history and the overthrow of three previous Republican Constitutions, which were truncated by military interventions.”



The NCCE said it is using the day to remind Ghanaians of our collective commitment to uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution against interference and interruptions “as article 3(4) of the 1992 Constitution reminds us, every citizen of Ghana has a duty to defend the Constitution, must stand in defense against any person, group or issue that threatens the very fabric of our democracy, and must reject oppressor’s rule in any form or anything that seeks to disturb the peace and stability we enjoy.”



The NCCE, however, noted that despite these gains, strengthening Ghana’s democracy by reforming and improving the constitutional infrastructure should once again be made a national priority.



This, the commission believes will help tackle constitutional deficits and aspects of the 1992 Constitution that seemingly breed apathy from the public, disengages the public in major aspects of governance at the grassroots and national levels, further deepens marginalisation, promotes excessive powers of the Executive and festers the course of corruption.



“Our constitutional framework is anchored on the cardinal pillars of freedom, justice, probity and accountability, liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity,” the statement said adding “the dynamism of these principles must empower Ghanaians and our constitution must be responsive to the evolving needs of its citizenry.”



This, the NCCE noted, will promote a sense of belonging and ensure the collective ownership and participation of every citizen from the grassroots to the national level in our democratic journey.



Constitutional Day, aside from acknowledging Ghana’s longest-serving Constitution, also ensures that the tenets of democracy, liberty, democratic governance, rule of law, accountability, constitutionalism are upheld.



