Constituency elections: 'Propagate the good works of NPP ahead of 2024' – Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has asked executives of the party to Propagate the good works of NPP ahead of 2024 general elections.



The NPP’s Constituency delegates’ conference ongoing today, Thursday, April 28, and will end on Monday, May 2, 2022.



The Party has served notice that it will not entertain proxy voting in the upcoming delegates’ conference to elect Constituency Executives across the country.



According to the NPP the move is to ensure fairness and create a level playing field at the polls for all aspirants.



The Director of Elections at the NPP’s headquarters in Accra maintained that all delegates must be present to be able to cast their votes.



Read Also: Ban on noisemaking takes effect May 9



He asked all delegates to ensure that they go to the conference center with their party card, voter’s Identity Card, or their Ghana card for identification by the electoral officers from the Electoral Commission.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim, The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah asked the members of the party to use the delegates conference to Propagate the good works of the NPP ahead of 2024 general elections.



He reiterated that its high time constituency executives take charge and give their constituents reasons to vote massively for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



“If the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has constructed roads in the Sefwi should the people of Sefwi come to me Buaben Asamoah to ask if indeed the party has embarked on a project like that? We need to take charge and go all out to give the voters reasons to maintain the NPP in the next general elections,” Yaw Buaben Asamoah told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.