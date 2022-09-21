Constituency Secretary illegally registers PPP parliamentary candidate into NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

It has emerged that the Cape Coast North constituency secretary for the National Democratic Congress illegally registered a former Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary candidate into the NDC branch register.



The Cape Coast North Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revoked the membership of Bright Edem Drofenu, a former Progressive People’s Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Cape Coast South Constituency.



In a letter by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it stated that Bright Edem Drofenu’s position as the branch executive member was also revoked.



“At a functional Executive Committee (FEC) sitting on September 19, 2022, at the Cape Coast Hotel, the FEC adopted the report of the Special Complaints Committee (SCC) based on which his membership with the party (The Mary Queen of Peace Branch) was declared null and void.”



But from the Committee’s Report from its investigation, it has emerged that Simon Peter Gyakye admitted to having registered the disqualified Mr. Bright EdemDroefenu.



Portions of his confession in the report which is in the possession of MyNewsGh.com said “He informed the committee that he received the application from Mr. Bright EdemDroefenuon his readmission from someone he could not readily recollect. He narrated again that soon after the 2016 elections, meetings of the constituency stalled. Several meetings were held at the chairman’s residence without the chairman’s presence and quorum was never achieved at such meetings.



He mentioned that in one of such meetings which he well recollects was attended by the following: Judith Sam (women organizer), Merrs , MalikAdgei, Edzie, Stephen Ebu and Nii Boi were present and the application from Mr. Bright Edem Droefenu was discussed and approved. He was directed to respond to the application. He then went ahead and wrote the letter to Mr. Bright Edem Droefenu on 24th February 2017. He admitted that these discussions were never communicated to the chairman.



He informed the committee that he entered Mr. Bright Edem Droefenu’s particulars in the register as well as issued the membership card to him during the membership drive in 2018.



He added that the photograph of Mr. Bright Edem Droefenu was not on the register until July 2022 when the chairman of the branch requested for it. He, therefore, relayed the information to Mr. Bright Edem Droefenu to the photo available to the branch chairman.



