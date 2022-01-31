Console yourselves with the word of God - Apostle Onyina to victims of Apiate explosion

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bogoso Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Onyina Gyamfi has entreated victims of the Apiate explosive to console themselves with the word of God.



He said God is aware of what happened on January 20, 2022, where families and loved ones lost their lives in the explosion and were going to do something for them in place of what they have lost.



Apostle Onyina Gyamfi said this when he was preaching at a non-denominational thanksgiving service held for the victims of the Apiate explosion.



According to him, “if something could have been done to bring back the deceased in the disaster to life, it would have been done, but God did not give that grace to us.”



He explained that when the disaster occurred, MCE for Prestea Huni Valley, the MP, Chiefs, Pastors, and many officials were on their feet for five hours, but could not do anything to bring the dead back to life.



Apostle Onyina Gyamfi added, “It was therefore prudent to give thanks to God if we still have people who survived this disaster.”



In his welcome address, the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Dr. Isaac Dasmani noted that things have not been easy after the disaster happened, but the assembly has tried to give some kind of comfort to the victims.



He urged the victims of the explosion to encourage themselves because God knows best.



He assured the victims of the assembly’s commitment to making sure that they feel comfortable at the temporal settlement while they wait for the construction of the entire Apiate community by the State Housing Company.



