Consistent absence of Majority Leader and his Deputy from House is worrying - Minority

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority in Parliament says the consistent absence of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin from the House to present business statements is worrying.



According to the Minority, the failure of the Majority leadership to be present and punctual affect the conduct of business in the House.



Speaking on the floor the House, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka offered to read the business statement on behalf of the Majority Leader since he serves as a member of the Business Committee.



But the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, appealed to the Minority Chief Whip to exercise restraint for the leadership of the Majority.



According to Citi news, he explained that since the Minority Chief Whip is not part of government, he may not be able to address some issues regarding the business statement, hence he cannot be made to present the statement on behalf of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.