'Consistency must be part of every man's destiny' - Kevin Taylor fires A Plus over E-levy

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

US-based Ghanaian journalist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Loud Silence TV, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, has clashed with Kwame A Plus over his failure to run a consistent commentary on the controversial E-levy.



A Plus is one of the influential personalities in the country who has openly spoken about the Akufo-Addo government's bid to introduce the controversial electronic transaction levy.



Appearing on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show recently, A Plus said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must stop its crusade against the proposed 1.75 percent E-levy as according to him, the same party will justify its need and even increase the rate should it come to power in the future.



“These guys [NDC] will make all the noise about E-Levy, (they) will come to power and the same people will come and sit here and justify it. E-Levy will be increased.



"NDC will come to power and increase E-Levy. When NDC comes to power, they will not abolish E-Levy. Somebody will sit on this show and explain to you why E-Levy is now very important,” he said.



Reacting to the comments on his Facebook page, Kevin Taylor fired A Plus, asking the latter to be focused and consistent in the stuff he talks about as a man.



He wrote, “Consistency must be part of every man's destiny. #focus”