Consider the future of your children and women - DCE appeals to Jantong feuding factions

Regional News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Correspondence from Savannah Region



The District Chief Executive for the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Mohammed Musah Tindawu has appealed to the two feuding factions at Jantong to consider the future of their children and women and allow peace to reign in the area.



He made this passionate appeal following the closure of schools and health centers in the Dashie - Jantong community after health workers and other workers fled the community for fear of their lives.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the DCE for the area, said for fear of their lives, no child has been to school after Wednesday's chieftaincy clash between the Jantong-Wura Haruna Yahaya gate and Zakaria Sakara gate which left two persons dead and five others sustaining various degrees of gunshot wounds.



He appealed to the leadership of the two gates not to resort to arms and other violent means in resolving disputes but use appropriate platforms such as the courts whenever there is a dispute.



According to him, the North East Gonja District is the poorest District in all the seven administrative Municipal and District Assemblies in the Savannah Region and wondered why they will resort to arms in resolving conflicts when they should be worried about the development and the lack of basic social amenities in the District.



"We need peace to develop our District, we have a lot of developmental challenges. The District is the poorest in the entire regions of the North and we must eschew tendencies that will derail the development of the District, he appealed.



Meanwhile, information gathered by GhanaWeb indicates that women and children have fled the community to adjoining communities for safety.



Background



On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, news went viral on a chieftaincy clash at Jantong, a community in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region which led to the killing of two persons.



Five others were reported to have sustained gunshots wounds and were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention.



GhanaWeb's sources say the Jantong community has two chiefs leading to a dispute between the Haruna Yahaya gate and Zakaria Sakara gate over who is the legitimate chief to occupy the skin in the community.



Reports say a chief from the Jantong-Wura Haruna gate passed away and plans were in place to enskin a successor but the Zakaria Sakara gate allegedly disrupted the enskinning processes in a bid to prevent the enskinning of the new chief which triggered the chaos in the community on Wednesday.