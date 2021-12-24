Consider resignation if your health will be a problem – Kweku Baako to Bagbin

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Baako wants fighting MPs punished



Bagbin explains why he left Parliament early



Parliament suspended till January 18



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has advised the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to consider resigning from the post if his health condition will not allow him discharge his duties effectively.



Following his early exit from parliament on the night of the debate on the E-levy bill on December 20, 2021, the Deputy Minority Leader, Klutse Avedzi, revealed that Bagbin could not sit through the discussions due to his health condition.



Touching on the issue on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Kweku Baako said that owing to the sensitivity of the issue, he would not probe the veracity or otherwise of it.



He however believes that if Bagbin’s health would serve as an impediment to the discharge of his duties, then he should stepdown from the position.



“Even though I don’t have hard core evidence, the coincidence is remarkable. Considering the issue at stake and the numbers. They claim its due to health issues and I don’t want to interrogate that issue thoroughly because of its sensitivity but if it continues and its health matters then he might as well look at the option of stepping aside.”



Alban Bagbin has meanwhile opened up on why he leftpParliament before the house could officially adjourn sitting.



“I can give you a copy of my closing remarks which when I was leaving I passed through my usher to give to them. It was after 10 in the night and I had to go and take a rest because you delayed in sitting, I had to compel the house to sit after 2 and decided and said let’s discuss e-levy, you say no, vary the order of business, I kept on varying the order of business, we did about 6 important items, approving other loans until I had to hand over getting to 6: 30 to the first Deputy Speaker now they say I refuse to preside that is why some numbers were not in the house,” he said.



Alban Bagbin indicated that he cannot be blamed for the brawl between the Majority and Minority in parliament.



“I’m not a Chief whip of any political party, I’m not entitled to bring members to the house, that’s not my duty. I am to preside and apply the rules and I’ve applied them fairly, according to my understanding through literature, through experience.”



