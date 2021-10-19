Consider partnering Bawumia in 2024 - Ayisi Boateng to Alan, other aspirants

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr George Ayisi-Boateng, the immediate past Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa is advocating that persons like Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten or any other Akan should partner Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as running mate.



According to him, the head of the country’s economic management team who has distinguished himself deserves all the support to lead the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in 2024.



“President Akufo-Addo himself described him as a First-Class Vice President after partnering him as running mate for two terms and now Vice President for the country. I would want him to be the flagbearer and consider someone from the south as his running mate. It could be Alan Kyeremanten or any of the southern aspirants to continue from where Akufo-Addo left off for the progress of the country. That is my choice, that is my thinking and that is my belief and that is my principle in order to change the face of the party tagged as an Akan or Akyem party”, he revealed on Kumasi- based Opemso Fm Kwantannaso show hosted by George Opoku Mensah and monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He observed that democracy is all about compromise in the interest of the party that seeks to continuity likening to happenings to the United States of America insisting that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the party in 2024.



“When former President John Agyekum Kufuor was leaving office, some of us decided to bring his Vice Aliu Mahama but our efforts proved futile” Dr Ayisi Boateng recalled.



“I will be the happiest man on earth if NPP chooses Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead NPP to make Ghanaians and the world know that NPP is not for only Akans or Akyem people. Dr Bawumia played a major role in the party’s victory in the 2016 and 2020 general elections and he has performed massively as Vice President. He qualifies to lead the party and he can take the party to the Promised Land with the support of the party members”, he urged.



