Consider drainage patterns when purchasing land - NADMO

Regional News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Nelson Ntiamoah, Birim Central Municipal Deputy Director of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), has called on estate developers to consider drainage patterns and grading when purchasing land during dry seasons.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he cautioned prospective land buyers to be vigilant and desist from building on waters ways.

He said the Birim Central Municipal Assembly has formed a Technical Committee of which NADMO was part to protect, certify and check land-related issues to avoid disasters caused by human errors.



Representatives of the committee were chosen from the Environmental Protection Agency, Physical Planning, Works Department, and Ghana National Fire Service.



He said some detectors could be used to test soils and identify potential wetlands and urged the public to consult relevant departments before putting up a building during the dry season.



Mr Ntiamoah said NADMO remained committed to creating awareness on disasters through intensive public education.



Also, it would ensure disaster prevention, risk, and vulnerability reduction, as a means of reducing the impact of disasters.



He expressed NADMO's readiness to reposition itself to provide a first-line response during disaster outbreaks.