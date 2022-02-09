Connect FM's journalist assault: Kwesi Pratt blasts IGP; asks why the delay in punishing officers

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has lambasted the Ghana Police Service for not doing much to expose the alleged Police officers who assaulted a Journalist at Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region last Thursday.



According to a 3news.com publication, a Connect FM’s morning show Producer, Eric Nana Gyetuah was severely manhandled by some men believed to be Police officers.



He was accused by the officers of unlawfully taking photographs of them at the 'God Is Love' Chop Bar.



Nana Gyetuah had gone to the eatery for lunch but was confronted by the officers who beat him to pulp.



Following the incident, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare is said to have promised to deal with the culprits.



However, Kwesi Pratt isn't really satisfied with the IGP's promise.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he sought to find out why the delay in punishing the offenders.



He was worried that little has been done to get to the bottom of the case.



''Is this country really going well? Suspects have been arrested and those who arrested them sent them to a chop bar. Really! The guy, who was severely beaten, was taken to the Police station and till date, in spite of the fact that Inspector General Dampare is in charge, nothing dey happen. In fact, that so-called security personnel haven't been spotted, let alone for them to be interrogated," he exclaimed.





