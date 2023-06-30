'Congratulations to my NDC' - Koku Anyidoho on Gyakye Quayson’s victory in Assin North by-election

Politics of Friday, 30 June 2023

Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has congratulated his former party for emerging victorious in the Assin North by-election.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had also won the Kumawu by-election, which means both parties have maintained their seats in back-to-back by-elections.



The Assin North by-election, which took place recently, saw the NDC secure a significant victory in the constituency. In light of this outcome, Koku Anyidoho took to social media to extend his congratulations to his party on June 29, 2023.



He stated, "Congratulations to my NDC for winning the Assin North Seat. The NPP won Kumawu, we have won Assin North: Status-quo ante."



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency on June 27, 2023, following the conclusion of the by-election.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





