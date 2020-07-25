General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Confusion in NDC over Mills' anniversary

Jerry John Rawlings laying a flower on the tomb of the late Prof. J.E.A. Mills

The rift between Koku Anyidoho and others in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was noticeable yesterday when he organized his own eighth anniversary of the death of the late President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwe Park only for the opposition party to do its own commemoration soon after he had departed the location.



Koku Anyidoho’s anniversary was done under the aegis of the Mills Institute which he established in honour of the late President he served fervently during the tenure of the tax law professor.



Koku Anyidoho, a loyalist of Mills, did not hide his resentment against the treatment of his late boss by the opposition party, a factor which appears to have accounted for the seeming schism between him and the mainstream NDC under former President John Mahama.



During the Koku Anyidoho version which started at about 7 a.m. yesterday, a few leading members of the NDC, including former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho, were in attendance.



Asomdwe Park Renovation



Delivering a solidarity message on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the Koku Anyidoho version of the commemoration, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA), announced President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to renovate the Asomdwe Park, the resting place of Prof. Mills, near the Independence Square at Osu, Accra, into an ultra-modern facility befitting the status of the former President.



The President’s seriousness about the Asomdwe project was manifested when the sod for the commencement of the project was cut immediately after the programme yesterday on his behalf by Jerry Shaib.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.