Confusion in Damongo NDC as organiser for 'Lordina Ladies' is sacked

Politics of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Confusion has rocked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region over the relieving of the post of the organizer of the Lordina Ladies Wing of the party in the constituency.



A letter signed by the NDC Chairman of the Damongo Constituency Mr Sulemana Abdulai stated that Miss Musah Lantana of the Lordina Ladies wing of the NDC has been relieved off her post as the organizer of the wing because she is alleged to have used the name of the Lordina Ladies Wing of the NDC to extort an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5000) from the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor.



The NDC executive committee of the party in the constituency according to the letter invited Miss Lantana for questioning on two different occasions which she declined to turn up.



She has since been relieved off her post and accused of insubordination and putting the name of the party and the Lordina Ladies in the constituency into disrepute.



The party has since warned members of the Lordina Ladies Wing to be of good behavior and conduct themselves in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party.



Information gathered indicates the Lordina Ladies Wing was handicapped to take part in the Independence day celebration which has always seen them fully participating every year.



Miss Lantana is alleged to have gone to the office of the MP for Damongo to solicit support to enable the wing to also take part in the Independence day celebration which the office allegedly supported them with the amount.







This is not the first time the NDC in the constituency is suspending its members. In 2021, three former National Democratic Congress (NDC) party executives in the constituency were sacked from the party whilst six others were suspended indefinitely over their alleged support for MP for the Damongo Constituency Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor prior to the 2020 general election which saw him defeating the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Damongo constituency Adam Mutawakilu in the 2020 parliamentary election.



In the 2020 parliamentary elections, the New Patriotic Party's Abu Jinapor obtained 15,671 votes as against 13,330 votes for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate Adam Mutawakilu.