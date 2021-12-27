Confusion hits Legon as defeated candidate in SRC election is illegally sworn in as President

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A candidate squarely defeated in the last University of Ghana Students Representative Council elections, one Samuel Amos Ofosu has been sworn in via Zoom.



Our readers will recall how the University of Ghana Electoral Commission announced Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe as President and Veep elect in the 2021 Student Representative (SRC) elections.



The two received 7,647 votes, representing 51.6% of the total vote. Their defeated rivals, Samuel Amos Ofosu and his colleague, Alfred Acquah were only able to get 7,156 votes representing 48.3%.



In a rather dramatic twist of sabotage and mafia allegedly perpetrated by the ruling NPP’s Youth wing, the defeated candidate, instead of the rightfully elected Prince Asumadu, was sworn in.



The University of Ghana SRC presidential election was a keen contest between Prince Asumadu and Amos Ofosu. The pair, both third-year students, allegedly received support from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The first round of the election failed to produce a clear winner for the presidential race, leading to a run-off between the two candidates on Friday, October 29.



The run-off election was held partly in person and online due to the modular system of learning adopted by the university after the Covid-19 pandemic. The provisional results show Prince Asumadu and his running mate, Wisdom Ndukwe, maintaining a healthy lead.



Eventually, Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe were declared winners after a commanding lead. The two are in court with an injunction in place to restrain the University from swearing-in anybody apart from the rightfully elected and declared duo.