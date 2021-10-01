Confusion at Nabdam as Akufo-Addo’s nominee rejected

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

There was a misunderstanding among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the president’s nominee for the Chief Executive position for Nabdam District Assembly, Agnes Anamoo, was rejected by the Assembly members.



She polled 12 out of 19 votes, representing 63.1 per cent and not enough to get her confirmed.



All nominees, as per the Local Government Act, have to get a two-thirds majority in order to be approved.



Madam Agnes Anamoo became the first nominee to be rejected in the Upper East Region as Bolgatanga Municipal and Bolgatanga East assemblies confirmed their nominees by 100 percent on the first day of confirmation.



Agnes Anamoo is one of the district chief executives (DCEs) retained by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his list announced by the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, on Sunday, September 19.



She is also the only female DCE retained.



But some of the Assembly members decided not to give her the second chance.



She will, however, have another chance to be confirmed within 10 days.



But confusion broke out among the members of the NPP immediately after the vote as they accused the regional chairman of the party, Anthony Namoo, who hails from the district, for influencing the government-appointed members of the Assembly from confirming the president’s nominee.



