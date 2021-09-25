Confirmation of MDCEs in Eastern Region begins on Sept. 27

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Confirmation of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominees in the Eastern Region will begin on September 27,2021.



The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe, released the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominees by President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, September 19,2021.



A total of 25 out of 33 Municipal and District Chief Executives in Eastern Region were renominated while Assemblies such as Fanteakwa South, Upper Menya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Abuakwa South, Abuakwa South, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, and Atiwa West had new nominees.



A letter issued by the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong to the Various Municipal and District Assemblies stated that “following the nomination of the Municipal and District Chief Executives for confirmation , I forward to you the nominated list of Municipal and District Chief Executives for Eastern Region for your Assemblies’ confirmation as per the attached Itinerary.You are to arrange for swearing-in into office for those who will be confirmed by their Assembly members immediately after their confirmation”.



The statement also requested the Electoral Commission to prepare for the tasks ahead.



“By copy of this letter , the Regional Director of Electoral Commission is kindly requested to liaise with their District Directors to conduct elections for the confirmation as per the attached Itinerary”



Per the arrangement, four Municipal and District Assemblies will be confirmed daily starting from September 27,2021.



Okere , Lower Manya, Yilo Krobo, Akuapem South have been fixed for the first day while New Juaben South,Atiwa West, Kwahu East and Kwahu South take their turn the next day.



The last Assemblies to hold confirmation of the DCE nominees are New Juaben North, Asuogyaman and Ayensuano which will be Organized on either on October 7 or 13th depending on a scheduled working visit by President Akufo Addo to the Eastern Region.