Confirmation of Dampare as IGP is the smartest security move – Adib Saani

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani has lauded the confirmation of Dr. George Akuffo Damapre as the new Inspector General of Police.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 8, 2021, swore in Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive IGP at a short ceremony held at the Jubilee House.



Reacting to the development in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib Saani described the President's confirmation of Dr. Dampare as the smartest security move yet.



“Confirmation of IGP Dampare could not have come at a better time. As the country grapples with a surge in crime, it is most timely that the IGP, who has thus far lived up to expectation, has been confirmed by the President.”



Touching on the expectations of the new substantive IGP, Adib Saani highlighted on the building of public confidence, investment in police intelligence and addressing of issues concerning security management.



“First, I will expect that IGP Dampare builds public confidence in the service. Policing should be taken to the people, and citizens on the other hand should become active participants in the security management process. This is only possible through a concerted, well planned, nationwide public education programme,” Saani pointed.



“In the immediate future, I expect the IGP to invest more in police intelligence. Officers should be retooled and re-trained to attain the world class status we so much yearn to be. IGP Dampare has already proven to be firm and not kowtow to politicians and I hope he maintains that character,” he added.



Prior to his confirmation and swearing-in as substantive IGP, President Akufo-Addo in a letter announced Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to serve as the acting IGP following the end of tenure for James Oppong Boanuh, his predecessor. the immediate past IGP.



Under his two months as acting IGP, the Police Service has introduced a number of stringent reforms to ensure the safety and security of citizens.



The service has been able to cause the arrest of notorious criminals and syndicates. It has also begun engaging the public frequently on its developments.



Meanwhile, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who is 51-years of age becomes Ghana’s 23rd IGP and also the youngest to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.



