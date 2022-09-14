Confidential documents released to discredit Mahama failed – Bawa Mogtari to government

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Morgtari, says documents released into the public domain just to discredit former President John Mahama has failed.



Speaking on GH Today on GHOne TV on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Madam Mogtari described the latest publications on the former President as all propaganda and lies.



According to her, she is yet to receive any evidence that former President Mahama received all those monies in 2013 as alleged.



“I am surprised that in all of these conversations and discourse I am yet to see any response to whether or not President Mahama received either of these figures.



“This is a question of fact and not law, and I believe that the Office of the Chief of Staff has been able to release into the public domain very private documents and confidential documents, without prejudice to the outcome, the releases have failed in its bid to discredit him,” Madam Mogtari stated.



The Office of the former President John Dramani Mahama has described as falsehood claims made by Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) that he[Mahama] took home the fattest ex-gratia amounting to GHC14 million in 2013.



Earlier a Press Statement issued from the Office of the former President and signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to John Dramani Mahama said the former leader never took such ex-gratia payment of GHC14 million in 2013 or at any other time during his 25 years of public service.



Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo led-administration of refusing to give him his entitlement as the former leader of the country.