Confession time? - Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to a 'confession' by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, over claims that he has previously lied to save the government and president.



Owusu Bempah, formerly referred to as the 'Prophet of the Nation' due to his closeness to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; has recently revealed that relationship between them has become weak.



He cited among others, the fact that the president was not allowing God to use him like he did before likening himself to Samuel and Akufo-Addo to the Biblical Saul.



In his most recent comments on government, he told Accra-based Okay FM, that he had lied to save the government specifically on the matter of the now stalled National Cathedral project.



What exactly did Bempah say?



“People just call and insult me over the Cathedral meanwhile I’m not part. A number can just call and insult me that I’m foolish but I know nothing about it.



"Sometimes, you call me about the Cathedral and I lie to defend them but I’m not part. I was defending them. If they invite me [to the presidency], I will honor it but I can’t go without their invite,” he said.



Ablakwa's terse reaction



Reacting to the recent claims, Ablakwa shared a link to the GhanaWeb story on his social media pages - Facebook and Twitter - with a two-word caption: "Confession time?"



Current status of the National Cathedral project



The project has recently been mired in a raft of controversies among others alleged corruption relating to payments made to the architect and issues of Parliamentary breaches and corporate governance issues.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been at the forefront of the exposures insists that the government has committed public funds in excess of 200 million cedis into the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



