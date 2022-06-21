‘Condemn Osafo Maafo’s comment against Ashantis’ – Sam Jerome to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

A communicator for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sam Jerome has condemned Presidential Adviser Yaw Osafo-Maafo over some comments he allegedly made against Ashanti Chiefs recently.



The youth activist believes the comment from an elder statesman of Osafo Maafo’s calibre can cause trouble in the country.



The former Senior Minister has been captured in a secret recording, rubbishing the role played by Ashantis in the struggle for Ghana’s independence.



In the audio that has gone viral, Osafo-Maafo is heard saying Akyem chiefs did better than their Ashanti counterparts in the fight for independence.



The secret recording was done ahead of the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional executives contest in the Eastern Region.



On the tape, Mr Osafo-Maafo was heard tracing the history of the Akyem and Ashanti to party members, insisting that Akyem Chiefs fought for independence without Ashantis, especially Nana Ofori-Atta.



He went on to say that the region was the first to interact with the Europeans by having education and health systems experimented with in the region, before allowing it to other parts of the country when it’s successful, adding if it fails in the Eastern Region, it has to start all over again because it’s a cosmopolitan region.



On the back of condemnation from some known Ashantis, including Nana Kwame Mensah Bonsu, a sub-chief of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Jerome wants the NPP leadership to call Osafo Maafo to order.



Speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, Jerome urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to condemn his appointee since the NPP gets most of its votes from the region.



Akufo-Addo should condemn Osafo-Maafo for the comment because they were in bad taste,” he said. “He [Akufo-Addo] failed to do same in 2015 when Osafo MAafo made similar comments against Northerners and some other regions.”