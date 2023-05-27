Concerns raised by JUSAG are being addressed – CJ nominee

General News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Processes are ongoing to address the demands of striking members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has revealed.



The nominee appearing before the Vetting Committee on Friday, May 26, admitted that the process involved in meeting the demands has been slowed.



She was responding to matters relating to the strike at her vetting.





“We (the judiciary) cannot be faulted for the slow pace at addressing the demands of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana because there are other relevant bodies involved in addressing their concerns,” she explains.



There is a nationwide strike by JUSAG.



JUSAG declared the strike on May 24 over the non-approval of a new salary structure and other allowances for its members.



We’II not call off our strike until concerns are addressed – JUSAG



The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says until their concerns are addressed, the declared strike will continue unabated.



President of JUSAG Samuel Afotey Otu told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, that they have embarked on strike over the government’s failure to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances of its members.



Afotey stated that the cost of living has become unsustainable for them, and they are struggling to make ends meet.



He told the host that it has become extremely difficult for them to buy food, that they have no money for transportation or fuel, and that they are unable to come to work in these conditions.



"We don’t have money for fuel, we don’t have money to buy food or even pick trotro, so we can’t come to work.



We can no longer work under these conditions, so we have declared a strike and demand that our concerns be addressed or we will remain on strike.”



He lamented that the government has remained unconcerned, and dishonest in attending to their conditions of service and other emoluments owed the members of JUSAG.